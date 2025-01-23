Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 16037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $568.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

