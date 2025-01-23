Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) Releases Earnings Results

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Zeo Energy Trading Down 7.7 %
ZEO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.86. 209,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,710. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Zeo Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Zeo Energy
