Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) Releases Earnings Results

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Zeo Energy Trading Down 7.7 %

ZEO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.86. 209,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,710. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Zeo Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.

