1,007 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth $128,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $238.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $178.20 and a 1 year high of $283.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HEI

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.