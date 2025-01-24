10,213 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,184. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.78. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

