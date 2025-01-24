129,957 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,000. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF makes up 1.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 0.15% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,472,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,487,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 17,256.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 509,054 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 188.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 223,192 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 223.9% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 138,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 95,886 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FELC stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

