145,070 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $64,477,000. Brookfield Corp ON grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 3,603,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,203 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,324,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 812,767 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,181,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 430,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ENLC. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.51%. EnLink Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

