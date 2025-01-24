1,619 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $139.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average of $114.50.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

