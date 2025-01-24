210 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 57.0% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $105,090,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

NOW opened at $1,132.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,072.95 and its 200-day moving average is $938.64. The company has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.10, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,093.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,710,600. This represents a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total transaction of $76,831.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,115.38. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,016,751 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

