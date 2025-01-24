2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.69, but opened at $64.25. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 1,785,111 shares traded.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
