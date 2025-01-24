5,307 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Seros Financial LLC

Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVW opened at $106.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

