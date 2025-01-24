7,594 Shares in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,949,000. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 316,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

