8,970 Shares in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVAL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,364,000 after acquiring an additional 464,165 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,136,000 after purchasing an additional 161,154 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,121,000 after buying an additional 110,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,031,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after buying an additional 342,418 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $587.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

