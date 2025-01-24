Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.25 and last traded at $124.75. 8,926,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 36,176,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,782,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 661,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,270,000 after buying an additional 86,293 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,261,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,863,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,495,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,215,998,000 after acquiring an additional 707,705 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

