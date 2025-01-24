Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,045,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

