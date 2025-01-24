Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,378,000. Meridian Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO opened at $132.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.38.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

