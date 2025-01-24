Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $612.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $485.19 and a one year high of $612.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $598.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.13.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

