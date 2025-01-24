Advisory Alpha LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA opened at $51.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

