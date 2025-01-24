Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,306 shares of company stock worth $6,485,050. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.71 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.