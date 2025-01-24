AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.23% of AerCap worth $42,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 35.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $100.81.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.