AGNC Investment’s (AGNC) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

AGNC opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 15.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,113,000 after buying an additional 9,639,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,303,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,730,000 after acquiring an additional 242,640 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,237,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,169,000 after buying an additional 189,444 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.1% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,274,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after acquiring an additional 149,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,768,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,796,000 after purchasing an additional 162,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.