Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Down 4% on Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $128.44 and last traded at $127.87. Approximately 3,744,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,874,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.24.

Specifically, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $5,122,620.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,460,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,606,935.93. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $94,829.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,833,547.58. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

Airbnb Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

