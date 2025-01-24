Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 429,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,287,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of Airship AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Yanda Ma sold 60,000 shares of Airship AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,000 shares of company stock worth $721,600. Insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airship AI by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Airship AI by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airship AI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Airship AI during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

