Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Hakan Kardes Sells 10,500 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Hakan Kardes sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $157,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,060.56. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hakan Kardes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Hakan Kardes sold 35,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $448,000.00.
- On Monday, November 4th, Hakan Kardes sold 20,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $267,730.00.
- On Friday, November 1st, Hakan Kardes sold 4,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $58,410.00.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance
ALHC stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.
View Our Latest Report on Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alignment Healthcare
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.