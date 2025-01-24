Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.33, but opened at $38.52. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 169,273 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 2.48.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 31,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $1,525,706.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,261.75. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 12,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $518,125.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,957.84. The trade was a 33.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,685. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 334,657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 123,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 172.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 56,962 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

