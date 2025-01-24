Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 18,543 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18,543 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tesla by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after buying an additional 3,624,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tesla by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after buying an additional 2,511,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Tesla by 236.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after buying an additional 1,479,378 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.48.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $412.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 112.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.13. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

