Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Patrick Miles Sells 6,687 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Miles sold 6,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $80,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,501,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,020,580. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Alphatec Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.67 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 973.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATEC
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alphatec
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.