Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Patrick Miles Sells 6,687 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Miles sold 6,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $80,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,501,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,020,580. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.67 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 973.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

