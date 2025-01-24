Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading 14.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144.20 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 142.80 ($1.76). Approximately 52,751,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 8,968,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.60 ($1.54).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,684.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.54. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89.

Insider Transactions at Alphawave IP Group

In other news, insider John Lofton Holt acquired 415,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £95,545.68 ($118,015.91). Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alphawave IP Group

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

