American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

