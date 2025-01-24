American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 2.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.14% of American International Group worth $64,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 14,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

American International Group stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.20%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

