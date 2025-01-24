Amesite Inc. Holds Annual Meeting; Reports Voting Results

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) recently convened its annual meeting of stockholders on January 21, 2025. At the meeting, two significant proposals were put forth and duly approved by the attending stockholders. These proposals were extensively outlined in the definitive proxy statement that the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 27, 2024.

Get alerts:

Stockholders who were on record at the close of business on November 26, 2024 (the “Record Date”) were entitled to receive notice and cast one vote for each share of common stock held. As of the Record Date, there were a total of 2,792,440 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. Of these, 1,324,759 shares were represented at the Annual Meeting, accounting for approximately 47% of the total outstanding common stock on the Record Date. This percentage met the quorum requirement as per the Company’s Bylaws, enabling efficient transaction of business during the meeting.

The final voting results for each proposal are detailed below:

Proposal 1: The stockholders elected the following Class I directors to serve for a term of three years or until their successors are duly elected and qualified:

– J. Michael Losh – 823,430 votes ‘For’, 31,297 votes ‘Withheld’, and 470,032 Broker Non-Votes.

Proposal 2: The proposal to ratify the appointment of Turner, Stone & Company, L.L.P. as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, was approved with the following votes:

– Votes ‘For’: 1,279,646

– Votes ‘Against’: 29,226

– Abstentions: 15,887

In compliance with Item 9.01, no financial statements were provided, and only one exhibit was included in the form of the Cover Page Interactive Data File, embedded within an Inline XBRL document.

The report was signed on behalf of Amesite Inc. by Ann Marie Sastry, Ph.D., the Chief Executive Officer, on January 21, 2025, in accordance with the mandates of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Overall, Amesite Inc.’s annual meeting concluded with both proposals receiving approval, reflecting a positive engagement and support from the participating stockholders in the decision-making processes of the company.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Amesite’s 8K filing here.

Amesite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

Read More