AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $7,290,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $45,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total value of $3,193,532.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,750,024.90. The trade was a 24.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,253.69. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,200 shares of company stock worth $5,707,620 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $190.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $149.03 and a one year high of $198.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.