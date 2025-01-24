Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $277.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.43. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.