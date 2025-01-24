Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APH. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Shares of APH opened at $78.54 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4,051,810 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,760. This trade represents a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

