Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.490-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.49-0.51 EPS.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4,051,810 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

