Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Get Amphenol alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4,051,810 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.