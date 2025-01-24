Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 4,720 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $128,903.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,538.79. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 604 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $16,295.92.

On Monday, January 6th, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,311 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $34,885.71.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 25,447 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $532,605.71.

Phreesia stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2,179.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $247,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

