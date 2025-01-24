Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.70.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $228.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.34. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

