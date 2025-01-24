Analysts Issue Forecasts for Taseko Mines FY2024 Earnings

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Stifel Canada decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Taseko Mines in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $114.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.48 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE TGB opened at $1.98 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $602.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 82.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,693,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,160,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,116 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.5% during the third quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,579,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 11.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 752.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 621,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

