Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoCanada FY2025 Earnings

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for AutoCanada in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACQ. National Bankshares upgraded AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.56.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$20.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38. The firm has a market cap of C$464.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$13.75 and a 12 month high of C$27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.93.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

