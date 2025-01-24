Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for XPO (XPO)

XPO (NYSE: XPO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/23/2025 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $147.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – XPO was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $131.00.

1/15/2025 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – XPO was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

12/12/2024 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $148.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2024 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – XPO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.11. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $82.78 and a one year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in XPO by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

