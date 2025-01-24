Analyzing Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) & Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS – Get Free Report) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

100.0% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Nemus Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nemus Bioscience and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemus Bioscience N/A N/A -924.42% Prestige Consumer Healthcare 18.54% 12.23% 6.14%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Nemus Bioscience has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nemus Bioscience and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemus Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 2 2 0 2.50

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus price target of $85.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more favorable than Nemus Bioscience.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nemus Bioscience and Prestige Consumer Healthcare”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemus Bioscience N/A N/A -$19.19 million N/A N/A Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.13 billion 3.37 $209.34 million $4.11 18.68

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Nemus Bioscience.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Nemus Bioscience on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemus Bioscience

Nemus Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. Its products under research comprise NB2111 for use in treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy; and NB2222 for the treatment of uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. Nemus Bioscience, Inc. has a license agreement with the University of Mississippi to research, develop, and commercialize products for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

