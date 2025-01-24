Analyzing Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and DBS Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $27.51 million 1.65 $4.85 million $0.92 10.04 DBS Group $25.60 billion 3.58 $7.49 billion N/A N/A

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 15.07% N/A N/A DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Valley Bancorp and DBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 DBS Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

DBS Group beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. Its Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The company’s Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

