Analyzing Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 4.21% 6.16% 3.14% Energy Vault -73.37% -47.41% -33.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

40.0% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spectrum Brands and Energy Vault, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 4 4 0 2.50 Energy Vault 2 0 3 0 2.20

Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus target price of $100.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.11%. Energy Vault has a consensus target price of $1.95, indicating a potential downside of 8.24%. Given Spectrum Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Energy Vault”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $2.96 billion 0.81 $124.80 million $4.08 21.09 Energy Vault $341.54 million 0.95 -$98.44 million ($0.65) -3.27

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Energy Vault on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand. The Global Pet Care segment provides dog and cat chews, treats, wet and dry foods, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, indoor birds, and small animal food and care products under the Good'n'Fun, DreamBone, GOOD BOY, SmartBones, IAMS, EUKANUBA, Nature's Miracle, FURminator, Dingo, 8IN1, Meowee!, and Wild Harvest brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Instant Ocean, GloFish, and OmegaSea brands. The Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; household surface cleaning, maintenance, and restoration products, including bottled liquids, mops, wipes, and markers under the Rejuvenate brand name; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen. Its software solutions includes Vault-OS, an energy management system the management of one or more diverse storage mediums; Vault-Bidder that utilizes machine learning algorithms to match node-specific data with real-time weather and asset performance information; and Vault-Manager which designs to safeguard asset management and to help blend developing technologies seamlessly into existing solutions. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

