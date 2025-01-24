Apeiron RIA LLC Buys Shares of 60,431 Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Apeiron RIA LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 155,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 24,591 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,492,000 after acquiring an additional 238,406 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 193,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 143,085 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

