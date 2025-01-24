Apeiron RIA LLC Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 1.07% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,175,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,011,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 356,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 295,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 249,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JVAL opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $46.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

