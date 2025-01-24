Apeiron RIA LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $95.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $91.46. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $358.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

