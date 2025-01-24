Apeiron RIA LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $426.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $317.59 and a 52-week high of $428.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.30 and a 200 day moving average of $390.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

