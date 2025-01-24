Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 493 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.91.

Amgen Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $277.88 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.43. The firm has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.