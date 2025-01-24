Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases 493 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.91.
Amgen Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $277.88 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.43. The firm has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Featured Stories
