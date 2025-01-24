Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

BATS MTUM opened at $223.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

