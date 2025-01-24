Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading Up 64.7% – Here’s What Happened

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) traded up 64.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.84. 1,716,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 566% from the average session volume of 257,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Arbor Metals Trading Up 20.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 243.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.45 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of -3.71.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

